 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Rainbow Affirmation Group

We serve all who served - LGBT

Rainbow Affirmation Group:  Wednesdays, 7 a.m. Pacific Time

When
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021
7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. PST
Where

Martinez VA Medical Center

Online

Rainbow Affirmation Group:  Wednesdays, 7 a.m. Pacific Time
Wednesdays, from 7 AM to 8 AM  (PST)  
Online - Webex

Meeting Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m7d29050ee5458f69e245100bac669578

Meeting Number: 199 748 8918

Meeting password: WAbgkR7n?25

Cutting and pasting the link into CHROME, FIREFOX, or EDGE tends to work best.

If video issues are a problem, Veterans can call in to: 404-397-1596 (and enter the same Meeting Number).

See all events
Last updated: