Rainbow Affirmation Group: Wednesdays, 7 a.m. Pacific Time
- When
-
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021
7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. PST
- Where
-
Online
Wednesdays, from 7 AM to 8 AM (PST)
Online - Webex
Meeting Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m7d29050ee5458f69e245100bac669578
Meeting Number: 199 748 8918
Meeting password: WAbgkR7n?25
Cutting and pasting the link into CHROME, FIREFOX, or EDGE tends to work best.
If video issues are a problem, Veterans can call in to: 404-397-1596 (and enter the same Meeting Number).