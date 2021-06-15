Sacramento VAMC Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Walk-In Vaccine Clinic

Sacramento VA Medical Center

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Building 650, first floor, near Cashier’s Office

COVID-19 vaccinations are available on a walk-in basis, excluding federal holidays, at most VANCHCS sites. When attending a walk-in clinic, please keep in mind that walk-in visits will be accepted while supplies last. The best way to ensure supply is available during your visit is to schedule a vaccine appointment. Veterans, spouses and caregivers newly eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act can go to http://www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register to be contacted for an appointment.

We are now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents ages 12 to 17, who are caregivers of Veterans or are CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act. Adolescents must have a parent or legal guardian present.