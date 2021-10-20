 Skip to Content
Virtual Women Veteran fun day

CalVet

Join CalVet Women Veterans and Northern California Healthcare System, Women Veterans Healthcare for the virtual event, “Honoring Her Voice: Women Veterans Appreciation Day”

When
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST
Where

10535 Hospital Way

Mather , CA

Cost
$0

Registration

When

Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM PST
Add to Calendar 

Where

This is an online event. 
 

 
 

Contact

CalVet Women Veteran Division 
California Department of Veterans Affairs 
916-653-1402
womenveterans@calvet.ca.gov  

Honoring Her Voice: Women Veterans Appreciation Day

Join CalVet Women Veterans and Northern California Healthcare System, Women Veterans Healthcare for the virtual event, “Honoring Her Voice: Women Veterans Appreciation Day”. It will be a fun day filled with pampering, celebration, and empowerment. Get ready to win prizes, connect with other women veterans, and explore self-care, mindful practices, skin care, veterans rating and claims processes, and more!

