Virtual Women Veteran fun day
Join CalVet Women Veterans and Northern California Healthcare System, Women Veterans Healthcare for the virtual event, “Honoring Her Voice: Women Veterans Appreciation Day”
- When
-
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST
- Where
-
10535 Hospital Way
Mather , CA
- Cost
- $0
Registration
When
Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM PST
Add to Calendar
Where
This is an online event.
Contact
CalVet Women Veteran Division
California Department of Veterans Affairs
916-653-1402
womenveterans@calvet.ca.gov
Honoring Her Voice: Women Veterans Appreciation Day
Join CalVet Women Veterans and Northern California Healthcare System, Women Veterans Healthcare for the virtual event, “Honoring Her Voice: Women Veterans Appreciation Day”. It will be a fun day filled with pampering, celebration, and empowerment. Get ready to win prizes, connect with other women veterans, and explore self-care, mindful practices, skin care, veterans rating and claims processes, and more!