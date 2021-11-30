Women Veterans town hall
- When
-
Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PST
Registration
To join by phone, call 833-305-1733.
The VA Northern California Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Tele-Townhall on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. VA NorCal leadership will share information on programs and services for Women Veterans and give you a chance to ask questions.
To join the event online, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VANCHCS or https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=20631. To join by phone, call 833-305-1733.