COVID-19 vaccines
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine. VA will have a limited amount of this vaccine to start. We’ve worked with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. Our goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time.
Updated June 9, 2021
The VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24, 2021. This includes:
- Veterans
- Spouses and Surviving Spouses of Veterans: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we are including spouses of same-sex and common-law marriages. Eligibility includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If an individual characterizes his or her relationship as spousal, he or she can receive the vaccine.
- Caregivers of a Veteran: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation. A person stating that they are the caregiver of a Veteran and giving the Veteran’s name is sufficient to give him or her a vaccine.
- CHAMPVA Recipients
- Adolescents ages 12 to 17, who are caregivers of Veterans or are CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act, who will be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Currently offered only at the Sacramento VA Medical Center and Martinez VA Outpatient Clinic.
The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize Veterans enrolled in VA care.
How to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
By Appointment
COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment at our vaccine clinics in Mather, Martinez, Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, McClellan, Oakland, Redding, Yreka and Yuba City. To request an appointment, call 1-800-382-8387 and select option 8. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding federal holidays, Monday through Friday.
Veterans enrolled in VA health care can also request an appointment by:
- sending a Secure Message to "COVID VACCINE SCHEDULING – NCHCS" in My HealtheVet.
Walk-in
With the exception of the Yreka VA Clinic, COVID-19 vaccination walk-in hours are available during the following clinic hours:
-
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. PT
Building 650, first-floor auditorium
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
-
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Building AB-6
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
-
Monday – Friday, 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
-
Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
-
Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
-
Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
-
Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
-
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
-
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
-
Thursday, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Appointment only)
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
-
Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine offered Thursdays to 18 and older only.
COVID-19 VACCINE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
How can I register to be contacted for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment?
- Veterans, spouses and caregivers newly eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act can call 800-382-8387, option 8, to request an appointment. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding federal holidays, Monday through Friday.
- Veterans enrolled in VA health care can also request an appointment by:
- sending a Secure Message in My HealtheVet to COVID VACCINE SCHEDULING – NCHCS
If I’m not enrolled in VA care or VA’s Caregiver’s Program, do I need to bring anything with me to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?
No, just show up to any walk-in clinic or to your schedule vaccine appointments. Those who are not enrolled in VA will be asked to complete a “COVID-19 VACCINATION WORKSHEET.”
I have a specific medical condition and don’t know if it’s a good idea for me to be vaccinated. Who should I ask?
If you have a question about your personal medical history, please communicate with your primary care provider. You can also learn quite a bit about the specifics of the COVID-19 vaccine at our Keep Me Informed tool.
What can I do to fight COVID-19?
Keep up the 3W’s! It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions. Even after vaccination, Veterans and employees should continue to:
- Wear a face covering
- Watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart)
- Wash hands frequently
I am a Veteran who is not enrolled in VA health care. How can I enroll for VA care?
How can I stay informed about the vaccine?
Please check for COVID-19 vaccination information updates on our website. You may also stay informed and express your interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed. You can also visit VA's vaccine information page.