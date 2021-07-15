COVID-19 vaccines

Updated June 9, 2021

The VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24, 2021. This includes:

Veterans

Spouses and Surviving Spouses of Veterans : For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we are including spouses of same-sex and common-law marriages. Eligibility includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If an individual characterizes his or her relationship as spousal, he or she can receive the vaccine.

: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we are including spouses of same-sex and common-law marriages. Eligibility includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If an individual characterizes his or her relationship as spousal, he or she can receive the vaccine. Caregivers of a Veteran : For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation. A person stating that they are the caregiver of a Veteran and giving the Veteran’s name is sufficient to give him or her a vaccine.

: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation. A person stating that they are the caregiver of a Veteran and giving the Veteran’s name is sufficient to give him or her a vaccine. CHAMPVA Recipients

Adolescents ages 12 to 17, who are caregivers of Veterans or are CHAMPVA beneficiaries under the SAVE LIVES Act, who will be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Currently offered only at the Sacramento VA Medical Center and Martinez VA Outpatient Clinic.

The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize Veterans enrolled in VA care.

How to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

By Appointment

COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment at our vaccine clinics in Mather, Martinez, Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, McClellan, Oakland, Redding, Yreka and Yuba City. To request an appointment, call 1-800-382-8387 and select option 8. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding federal holidays, Monday through Friday.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care can also request an appointment by:

sending a Secure Message to "COVID VACCINE SCHEDULING – NCHCS" in My HealtheVet.

Walk-in

With the exception of the Yreka VA Clinic, COVID-19 vaccination walk-in hours are available during the following clinic hours: