Oakland VA Clinic

The Oakland Outpatient Clinic, located in downtown Oakland, offers a wide array of medical, surgical, and ancillary health care services, including laboratory, radiology and pharmacy. Medicine services are available in cardiology, dietary, endocrinology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, neurology, pulmonary, rehabilitative medicine, social work services, women’s health, and urgent care. Surgical subspecialties are available in ENT, gynecology, optometry and ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, podiatry, and general surgery and urology.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Facility notice

Address

2221 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Oakland, CA 94612-1318

Phone numbers

Main phone: 510-267-7800
Mental health clinic: 510-587-3400

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
