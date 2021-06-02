VA Police
The VA Police are an armed, federal law enforcement and protective service entity that operates in and around the various Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, National Cemeteries and other VA facilities.
What agency is the VA Police?
VA Police are Federal Police Officers that work for the U.S. Department Of Veterans Affairs.
What does the VA Police do?
VA Police provides Veterans and employees, safe and secure facilities to provide services to Veterans.
Where do the VA police patrol?
VA Police provide patrols at Veterans Affairs Hospitals and VA cemeteries.
Do VA Police have to attend an academy?
Yes, The VA Police have their own academy in N. Little Rock Ar.
How many VA Police officers are there?
There are over 4600 VA Police Officers in the United States and US territories.
If I receive a citation where do I attend court?
The Nearest US District Court house handles all issues that occur on Federal Property.
-
- Criminal justice education
- or Experience as a Police Officer
- or Experienced Military Police Officer
- or Combination of Education and Experience
-
COMPETITIVE AND EXCEPTED SERVICE - there are two classes of jobs in the Federal Government:
- those that in the competitive civil service, and
- those that are in the excepted service
SOURCES OF ELIGIBLES - in filling competitive service jobs, agencies can generally choose from among 3 groups of candidates:
- A competitive list of eligibles administered by OPM or by an agency under OPM's direction. This list consists of applicants who have applied and met the qualification requirements for a specific vacancy announcement. It is the most common method of entry for new employees.
- A list of eligibles who have civil service status consist of applicants who are eligible for noncompetitive movement within the competitive service because they either now are or were serving under career-type appointments in the competitive service. These individuals are selected under agency merit promotion procedures and can receive an appointment by promotion, reassignment, transfer, or reinstatement.
- A list of eligibles that qualify for a special
- noncompetitive appointing authority
- established by law or executive order. Examples of special noncompetitive appointing authorities include the Veterans' Recruitment Appointment (VRA) and Peace Corps.
-
VETERANS' PREFERENCE - If you’re a Veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces and were separated under honorable conditions, you may be eligible for veterans’ preference, as well as other veteran specific hiring options. Visit USAJobs to Learn More about Veterans' Preference.
THE VETERANS EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES ACT (VEOA) - This act gave preference to veterans with 3 or more years of continuous active service access to jobs that might otherwise be closed to them. When an agency advertises for candidates outside its own workforce under merit promotion procedures, it must allow these veterans to apply. Of course, all applications are subject to any area of consideration that the agency has specified on the vacancy announcement. VEOA applicants are not subject to a geographical area of consideration limitation.
-
Veterans' Recruitment Appointment (VRA)
Formerly, Veterans' Readjustment Appointment
- What it provides: VRA allows appointment of eligible Veterans up to the GS-11 or equivalent grade level. Veterans are hired under excepted appointments to positions that are otherwise in the competitive service. After the individual satisfactorily completes 2 years of service, the Veteran must be converted noncompetitively to a career or career-conditional appointment.
- When to use it: VRA can be a good tool for filling entry-level to mid-level positions.
- Who is eligible? VRA eligibility applies to the following categories:
- Disabled Veterans;
- Veterans who served on active duty in the Armed Forces during a war declared by Congress, or a in a campaign or expedition for which a campaign badge has been authorized;
- Veterans who, while serving on active duty in the Armed Forces, participated in a military operation for which the Armed Forces Service Medal (AFSM) was awarded;
- Veterans separated from active duty within the past 3 years.
Police Officer position information, please email, write or call:
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police
VA Northern California Health Care System
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655 (07B)
916-366-5401
-
Role of VA Police
The mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs Police is to enhance the quality of life in our environment through innovation and excellence in policing. In partnership with the community we serve through education, prevention and enforcement, we will maintain order, deter crime, and achieve a presence of security. Our members pride themselves in being the model for law enforcement with vision, while performing with integrity and professionalism.
Vision
Our vision is to support the mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our priority is to provide a safe working environment for all VA and Contract Employees. We will maintain the ability to respond to natural, as well as national emergencies. We will strive to build a strong collaboration with other federal and local law enforcement agencies. We pledge to provide a safe environment for our Veterans, their families, visitors and our local community.
-
An effective police department is built on a commitment to justice, community engagement, and public trust. But incidents like the one in Minneapolis only destroy that trust. Which is why it is important that each of you know it is both my responsibility - and promise - that VA NorCal Police Department will hold its officers to the highest standards of accountability.
I do not tolerate racism, untruthfulness, or criminal activity from the officers who work for me, and they know this full well by my actions and not just by my words. On that same note, I am honored every day to work alongside each of them. Many of our officers served honorably in the Armed Forces, having deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and around the globe. They are some of the best who don a law enforcement uniform each day.
But this promise of integrity must be built on a foundation of humble listening and concrete action. Therefore, I commit to you, that VA NorCal will:
- …uphold our zero-tolerance policy towards racism or any other forms of discrimination on the part of employees, patients, visitors – and especially among our police officers.
- …expand our already robust de-escalation training among our police and other VA staff.
- …invite feedback from the communities in which we serve through listening sessions, employee and Veteran town halls, and VA Police meet-and-greet sessions.
- …provide clear and transparent communication to both VA employees and our Veterans through regular newsletters, social media outreach, and community events.
- …get you the help you need: The COVID-19 pandemic had already placed significant stress on many of our lives, and, now, the recent events surrounding the killing of George Floyd have only amplified that stress for persons of color and others in our communities. In partnership with our Employee Assistance Program, mental health professionals, and VA chaplains, we encourage VA employees and Veterans to seek counseling as you face these challenging and uncertain times.
Our police cannot operate in a free society without the trust of the communities in which they serve; likewise, a community’s residents cannot trust police officers to be fair if they are on record as acting unjustly toward others. VA NorCal police officers are committed to providing sound, professional, and courteous judgment to everyone. If we should ever fall short, we should be the first to hold ourselves accountable. Toward that end, I invite further dialogue and participation from VA employees and Veterans across Northern California.
Mike Kilburn
Chief of Police