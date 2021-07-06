Sierra Foothills VA Clinic
The Sierra Foothills Outpatient Clinic Clinic provides primary care, mental health therapy, (individual and group), and social services to veterans in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer Counties. No Pharmacy or Emergency Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
