Twenty First Street VA Clinic

The Oakland Behavioral Health Clinic provides a full range of mental health and substance abuse treatment services including, including treatment for drug and alcohol-related dependencies, medication management, methadone maintenance, individual, group therapy, Homeless Outreach Program and a Compensated Work Therapy Program.

Address

525 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612-1605

Phone numbers

Main phone: 510-587-3400

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

