Twenty First Street VA Clinic
The Oakland Behavioral Health Clinic provides a full range of mental health and substance abuse treatment services including, including treatment for drug and alcohol-related dependencies, medication management, methadone maintenance, individual, group therapy, Homeless Outreach Program and a Compensated Work Therapy Program.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
In the spotlight at VA Northern California health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.