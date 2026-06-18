VA awards California more than $110 million in grant funding for infrastructure upgrades to state-operated Veteran nursing home

PRESS RELEASE

June 18, 2026

Martinez, CA - MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it has awarded the state of California more than $110 million in grant funding to assist with infrastructure upgrade projects at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville.

The grant will help California construct a new 240-bed building at the facility in Yountville – one of eight Veterans’ Homes in the state, and the largest in the country.

“VA’s ongoing support of State Veterans Homes reaffirms our commitment to providing Veterans at all stages of life with the care and dignity they have earned,” said VA Under Secretary for Health John Bartrum. “These funds will support much needed upgrades to California’s 142-year-old facility and help ensure the comfort and safety of its residents.”

The funding is part of the construction and renovation grants awarded through the State Home Construction Grant Program. A collaboration between VA and state governments, this program supports construction and renovation of State Veterans Homes (SVHs) to provide affordable, long-term nursing and domiciliary care for Veterans and their spouses.

SVHs – which are owned, operated, and managed by state governments – are designed to enhance quality of life with a clean, caring, and dignified setting appropriate to the men and women who have served our country with honor. For more information about SVHs, including eligibility and locations, visit this webpage.

The Veterans Home of California-Yountville is one of 172 state-operated domiciliary and nursing homes across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.