VA Northern California Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2026

Sacramento, CA - VA Northern California Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for VA Northern California Health Care System in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Repair generator fuel systems at the Martinez VA Medical Center and Mare Island VA facility.

Establish a medical imaging center in Stockton.

Install a backup generator for the Dermatology Clinic in Building 644 at the Martinez VA Medical Center.

Install a mobile CT scanner in Stockton to support diagnostic imaging services.

Renovate the print center and warehouse in Building 911 at the Martinez VAMC.

Renovate the outpatient pharmacy and upgrade its mechanical systems at the Martinez VAMC.

Repair sidewalks near Buildings 19 and 20 at the Martinez VAMC.

Replace the MRI equipment in Building 19 at the Martinez VAMC.

Replace air-handling equipment in Building 700 at the Martinez VAMC.

Replace fire alarm and security alarm systems in Buildings 911 and 98 at the Martinez VAMC.

Replace the walk-in refrigerator at the Martinez VAMC.

“This funding allows VA Northern California Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Northern California,” said David Stockwell, VA Northern California HCS Medical Center Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026.