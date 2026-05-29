VA Northern California receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2026

Sacramento, CA - VA Northern California Healthcare System received funding for facility upgrades in FY2026, including a new pharmacy, EHR improvements, urgent repairs, and safety renovations. These efforts, part of VA’s $4.8B nationwide modernization, aim to improve care and access for Northern California Veterans.

VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VANCHCS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Construction of a modern In-Patient Pharmacy in Stockton to provide state-of-the-art medication services.

Upgrades to electronic health record infrastructure in Martinez, supporting the transition to EHRM (Electronic Health Record Modernization).

Comprehensive support services for EHRM infrastructure improvements in Sacramento.

Emergency repairs to the natural gas line, ensuring uninterrupted essential services.

Renovation of the Police Dispatch Center, improving safety response capabilities.

Roof replacements and exterior ladder installation on select buildings to improve facility maintenance and safety.

Replacement of steam humidifiers to provide optimal indoor air quality.

SMC-wide flooring replacement to enhance Veteran comfort and safety.

Upgrades to the Mare Island electrical switch gear and automatic transfer switch, bolstering reliable power supply.

Updates to the VANCHCS Facility Condition Pre-Report, supporting proactive maintenance planning.

Revisions to VANCHCS space plans and as-built documentation, further optimizing space utilization.

“This funding allows VA Northern California Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Sacramento Valley,” said Nora Lynn Dwinell, Acting Deputy Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: