15th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll

VA’s 15th annual VA2K Walk and Roll will be hosted at various VA Northern California Health Care System sites from May 14 - 22, 2025.

Participants enjoy a short walk during the annual VA2K Walk and Roll event at VA Northern California Health Care System.

Join in. Get fit. Help Vets.

The annual VA2K Walk and Roll event incorporates a short 1.2 miles walk, encourages active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of unused household and unused clothing items. This May, the 15th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll event will be held at many of VA Northern California Health Care system sites.

The event is open to VA employees, Veterans and community members. For more event details visit: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/va2k/.

How does this support Homeless Veterans?

Annual VA2K events, held across the nation, have generated millions of dollars in donated goods to help homeless Veterans.

Participants are encouraged to bring donations of items such as pre-packaged food, bottled water or toiletries, all of which are donated to homeless Veterans in local areas. Donations are encouraged but are not required to participate. 

How do I get involved?

The event is open to Employees, Veterans, and families. All non-employees must complete a waiver to participate. Waivers will be available at each VA Northern California Health Care System location, but to save time at check-in, you may download our waiver here and bring it with you to the event.

Event Details

For location-specific event information, please use the links below:

May 14, 2025

Chico VA Clinic 
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 7:00am - 4:30pm 
Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic (formerly Stockton Clinic)
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 10:00am - 1:00pm 

Participants should meet at the main entrance.

 

May 15, 2025

Modesto VA Clinic
Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 12:00pm - 1:00pm 

Participants should meet in front of clinic doors.

May 21, 2025

Sierra Foothills VA Clinic (formerly Auburn Clinic) 
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 12:30pm 
Fairfield VA Clinic 
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm 
Mare Island VA Clinic 
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm 
Martinez VA Medical Center 
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm 

Participants should meet at the flag pole.

Sacramento VA Medical Center 
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm 

Participants should meet at the flag pole.

McClellan VA Clinic 
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm 

Participants should meet at the gazebo.

Redding VA Clinic 
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm 
Yuba City VA Clinic 
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm 

Participants should meet at the flag pole.

May 22, 2025

Sonora VA Clinic
Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Time: 12:00pm - 1:00pm 

Participants should meet in front of the clinic.

Questions?

For information about VA2K Walk & Roll, please contact the Employee Whole Health coordinator, Jeyzel Rossi.

Jeyzel Rossi RYT 500, YACEP

Employee Whole Health Coordinator

VA Northern California health care

Email: jeyzel.rossi@va.gov

Last updated: