15th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll
VA’s 15th annual VA2K Walk and Roll will be hosted at various VA Northern California Health Care System sites from May 14 - 22, 2025.
Join in. Get fit. Help Vets.
The annual VA2K Walk and Roll event incorporates a short 1.2 miles walk, encourages active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of unused household and unused clothing items. This May, the 15th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll event will be held at many of VA Northern California Health Care system sites.
The event is open to VA employees, Veterans and community members. For more event details visit: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/va2k/.
How does this support Homeless Veterans?
Annual VA2K events, held across the nation, have generated millions of dollars in donated goods to help homeless Veterans.
Participants are encouraged to bring donations of items such as pre-packaged food, bottled water or toiletries, all of which are donated to homeless Veterans in local areas. Donations are encouraged but are not required to participate.
How do I get involved?
The event is open to Employees, Veterans, and families. All non-employees must complete a waiver to participate. Waivers will be available at each VA Northern California Health Care System location, but to save time at check-in, you may download our waiver here and bring it with you to the event.
Event Details
For location-specific event information, please use the links below:
May 14, 2025
Chico VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 7:00am - 4:30pm
Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic (formerly Stockton Clinic)
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 10:00am - 1:00pm
Participants should meet at the main entrance.
May 15, 2025
Modesto VA Clinic
Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Participants should meet in front of clinic doors.
May 21, 2025
Sierra Foothills VA Clinic (formerly Auburn Clinic)
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 12:30pm
Fairfield VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm
Mare Island VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm
Martinez VA Medical Center
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm
Participants should meet at the flag pole.
Sacramento VA Medical Center
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Participants should meet at the flag pole.
McClellan VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm
Participants should meet at the gazebo.
Redding VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm
Yuba City VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm
Participants should meet at the flag pole.
May 22, 2025
Sonora VA Clinic
Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Time: 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Participants should meet in front of the clinic.
Questions?
For information about VA2K Walk & Roll, please contact the Employee Whole Health coordinator, Jeyzel Rossi.
Jeyzel Rossi RYT 500, YACEP
Employee Whole Health Coordinator
VA Northern California health care
Email: jeyzel.rossi@va.gov