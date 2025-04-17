15th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll

Join in. Get fit. Help Vets.

The annual VA2K Walk and Roll event incorporates a short 1.2 miles walk, encourages active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of unused household and unused clothing items. This May, the 15th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll event will be held at many of VA Northern California Health Care system sites.

The event is open to VA employees, Veterans and community members. For more event details visit: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/va2k/.

How does this support Homeless Veterans?

Annual VA2K events, held across the nation, have generated millions of dollars in donated goods to help homeless Veterans.

Participants are encouraged to bring donations of items such as pre-packaged food, bottled water or toiletries, all of which are donated to homeless Veterans in local areas. Donations are encouraged but are not required to participate.