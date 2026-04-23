Skip to Content

16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll

VA’s 16th annual VA2K Walk and Roll will be hosted at various VA Northern California Health Care System sites from May 13 - 22, 2026.

Group photo of people at the Annual VA2K walk and roll event.

Join in. Get fit. Help Vets.

The annual VA2K Walk and Roll event incorporates a short 1.2 miles walk, encourages active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of unused household and unused clothing items. This May, the 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll event will be held at many of VA Northern California Health Care system sites.

The event is open to VA employees, Veterans and community members. For more event details visit: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/va2k/.

How does this support Homeless Veterans?

Annual VA2K events, held across the nation, have generated millions of dollars in donated goods to help homeless Veterans.

Participants are encouraged to bring donations of items such as toiletries, household goods or cleaning supplies, all of which are donated to homeless Veterans in local areas. Donations are encouraged but are not required to participate. 

How do I get involved?

The event is open to Employees, Veterans, and families. All non-employees must complete a waiver to participate. Waivers will be available at each VA Northern California Health Care System location, but to save time at check-in, you may download our waiver here and bring it with you to the event.

Event Details

For location-specific event information, please use the links below:

May 13, 2026

Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic (formerly Stockton Clinic)
Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm 
Theme: Forrest's Final Mile

May 15, 2026

Modesto VA Clinic
Date: Friday, May 15, 2026
Time: 12:00pm - 1:00pm 
Theme: Battle of the Branches/Honorary Members

May 20, 2026

Sacramento VA Medical Center (Mather)
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm 
Theme: Decades Dash
Louis A. Conter VA Clinic (formerly the Auburn Clinic)
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm 
Theme: Red, White, and Blue
Chico VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm 
Theme: Battle of the Branches/Honorary Members
McClellan VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm 
Theme: Rock and Roll
Martinez VA Medical Center
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm 
Theme: Kentucky Derby
Fairfield VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:30am - 1:00pm 
Theme: Unhoused Awareness
Mare Island VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:30am - 1:00pm 
Theme: Unhoused Awareness

 

May 22, 2026

Sonora VA Clinic
Date: Friday, May 22, 2026
Time: 12:00pm - 1:00pm 
Theme: Battle of the Branches/Honorary Members

Questions?

For information about VA2K Walk & Roll, please contact the Employee Whole Health coordinator, Jeyzel Rossi.

Jeyzel Rossi RYT 500, YACEP

Employee Whole Health Coordinator

VA Northern California health care

Email: jeyzel.rossi@va.gov

Graphic with a person in a wheelchair and "16th Annual Walk &amp; Roll".

Last updated: 