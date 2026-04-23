16th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll
VA’s 16th annual VA2K Walk and Roll will be hosted at various VA Northern California Health Care System sites from May 13 - 22, 2026.
Join in. Get fit. Help Vets.
The annual VA2K Walk and Roll event incorporates a short 1.2 miles walk, encourages active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of unused household and unused clothing items. This May, the 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll event will be held at many of VA Northern California Health Care system sites.
The event is open to VA employees, Veterans and community members. For more event details visit: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/va2k/.
How does this support Homeless Veterans?
Annual VA2K events, held across the nation, have generated millions of dollars in donated goods to help homeless Veterans.
Participants are encouraged to bring donations of items such as toiletries, household goods or cleaning supplies, all of which are donated to homeless Veterans in local areas. Donations are encouraged but are not required to participate.
How do I get involved?
The event is open to Employees, Veterans, and families. All non-employees must complete a waiver to participate. Waivers will be available at each VA Northern California Health Care System location, but to save time at check-in, you may download our waiver here and bring it with you to the event.
Event Details
For location-specific event information, please use the links below:
May 13, 2026
Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic (formerly Stockton Clinic)
Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Theme: Forrest's Final Mile
May 15, 2026
Modesto VA Clinic
Date: Friday, May 15, 2026
Time: 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Theme: Battle of the Branches/Honorary Members
May 20, 2026
Sacramento VA Medical Center (Mather)
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Theme: Decades Dash
Louis A. Conter VA Clinic (formerly the Auburn Clinic)
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm
Theme: Red, White, and Blue
Chico VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm
Theme: Battle of the Branches/Honorary Members
McClellan VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm
Theme: Rock and Roll
Martinez VA Medical Center
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm
Theme: Kentucky Derby
Fairfield VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:30am - 1:00pm
Theme: Unhoused Awareness
Mare Island VA Clinic
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:30am - 1:00pm
Theme: Unhoused Awareness
May 22, 2026
Sonora VA Clinic
Date: Friday, May 22, 2026
Time: 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Theme: Battle of the Branches/Honorary Members
Questions?
For information about VA2K Walk & Roll, please contact the Employee Whole Health coordinator, Jeyzel Rossi.
Jeyzel Rossi RYT 500, YACEP
Employee Whole Health Coordinator
VA Northern California health care
Email: jeyzel.rossi@va.gov