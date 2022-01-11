 Skip to Content

COVID-19 testing

We offer diagnostic testing for Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care and meet the CDC testing criteria.

COVID-19 testing guidance

The Omicron variant is causing high demand for testing. Prior to requesting a test, please review the guidance below.

People with COVID-19 symptoms:

  • Isolate from others, wear a mask and get tested immediately.

People with no COVID-19 symptoms:

  • If vaccinated (two doses of Moderna or Pfizer OR one dose of Johnson & Johnson) for COVID-19 AND possibly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or someone who had confirmed COVID-19 in the past 90 days:
    • Isolation is not necessary.
    • Wait five days after exposure to get tested, even if you don’t develop symptoms.
    • Continue to watch for fever (100.4◦F or greater), cough, shortness of breath, or other COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after your close contact with someone who has COVID-19,
    • If after getting tested you develop symptoms, isolate immediately and get tested.
    • Wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days when around others in your home or in public.
  • If unvaccinated for COVID-19 AND possibly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or someone who had confirmed COVID-19 in the past 90 days:
    • Isolate for five days and wear a well-fitting mask if you must be around people in your home.
    • After five days, get tested, even if you don't develop symptoms.
    • Watch for fever (100.4◦F or greater), cough, shortness of breath, or other COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after your exposure.
    • If after getting tested you develop symptoms, isolate immediately and get tested.
    • Wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days when around others in your home or in public.

Symptoms of COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

 

COVID-19 testing locations

  • Enrolled Patients
    • With COVID-19 symptoms or pre-op:
      • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • VA Employees
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday-Friday, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Enrolled patients or VA employees without COVID-19 symptoms who would like to schedule a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-382-8387.
  • Enrolled Patients
    • With COVID-19 symptoms or pre-op:
      • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. or Wednesday, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • VA Employees
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. or Wednesday, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Enrolled patients or VA employees without COVID-19 symptoms who would like to schedule a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-382-8387.
  • Enrolled Patients
    • With COVID-19 symptoms or pre-op:
      • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Friday, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • VA Employees
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Friday, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Enrolled patients or VA employees without COVID-19 symptoms who would like to schedule a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-382-8387.
  • Enrolled Patients
    • With COVID-19 symptoms or pre-op:
      • Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. & Monday or Wednesday 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
  • VA Employees
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. & Monday or Wednesday 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
  • Enrolled patients or VA employees without COVID-19 symptoms who would like to schedule a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-382-8387 or 530-879-5039 option 9.
  • Enrolled Patients
    • With COVID-19 symptoms or pre-op:
      • Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Mondays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • VA Employees
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Mondays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Enrolled patients or VA employees without COVID-19 symptoms who would like to schedule a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-382-8387.
  • Enrolled Patients
    • With COVID-19 symptoms or pre-op:
      • Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Mondays, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • VA Employees
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Mondays, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • Enrolled patients or VA employees without COVID-19 symptoms who would like to schedule a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-382-8387.
  • Enrolled Patients
    • With COVID-19 symptoms or pre-op:
      • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • VA Employees
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Tuesday & Thursday, 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Enrolled patients or VA employees without COVID-19 symptoms who would like to schedule a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-382-8387.
  • Enrolled Patients
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday  - Friday, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
    • Pre-op:
      • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. - 2p.m.
  • VA Employees
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday  - Friday, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Tuesday and Thursday, 9 .m. - 10 a.m.
  • Enrolled patients or VA employees without COVID-19 symptoms who would like to schedule a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-382-8387.
  • Enrolled Patients
    • With COVID-19 symptoms or pre-op:
      • Monday - Thursday,  8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Thursday,  8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
  • VA Employees
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Thursday,  8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Thursday,  8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
  • Enrolled patients or VA employees without COVID-19 symptoms who would like to schedule a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-382-8387.
  • Enrolled Patients
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Tuesdays, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
    • Pre-op:
      • Tuesdays, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • VA Employees
    • With COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
    • With no COVID-19 symptoms:
      • Tuesdays, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Enrolled patients or VA employees without COVID-19 symptoms who would like to schedule a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-382-8387.
