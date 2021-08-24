Are you familiar with VEText? The program allows you to notify the VA NorCal care team when you have arrived at the facility for your appointment. To use this feature, you must have a text-capable cell phone number on file with us. The process is simple:

• Once you arrive at the parking lot, text “HERE” to 53079 to alert the care team that you're here at the facility and waiting to be called to your appointment.

• You will receive a text acknowledging your check-in status.

• When the care team is ready, the you will receive a text with an instruction to proceed to your appointment.

Learn more about VEText at https://www.va.gov/HEALTH/VEText.asp