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Whole Health

Explore the things that matters most to you and find self-care practices that enhance your overall health and well-being.

What is Whole Health?

Whole Health is VA’s cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. It means your health team will get to know you as a person before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.

"Whole Health Resource Directory" poster with QR code, text, and circular graphic.

Visit the Whole Health Resource Directory webpage for VA Northern California Health Care System.

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