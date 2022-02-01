Information for researchers

*All research forms are internal and can be accessed on VA NorCal SharePoint

VA Office of Research and Development (ORD)

The Office of Research and Development (ORD) aspires to discover knowledge, develop VA researchers and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for our veterans and the nation. ORD consists of four research services that together form a cohesive whole to explore all phases of veterans' healthcare needs: Biomedical Laboratory Research & Development Service; Clinical Science Research & Development Service; Health Services Research & Development Service; and Rehabilitation Research & Development Service.

Click here to access VA ORD Policies and Guidance.

VA Office of Research Oversight (ORO)

The Office of Research Oversight serves as the primary VHA office in advising the Under Secretary for Health and exercising oversight concerning all matters of research compliance and assurance, including human subject protections, laboratory animal welfare, research safety, research laboratory security, research information security, research misconduct, debarment for research impropriety, and other matters that the Under Secretary for Health may assign.

VA Central IRB

The VA Central IRB mainly reviews selected multisite projects funded by the VA Office of Research and Development (ORD). Investigators whose studies are being funded by VA ORD should consult the applicable ORD funding service to determine whether their study should be submitted to the VA Central IRB or to each site's local IRB.

UC Davis CTSC

As part of VANCHCS affiliation agreement with the University of California in Davis, the CTSC provides a wide range of services and tools to assist VA researchers. Click on Investigator Resources to access CTSC services.

Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP)

The Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) provides leadership in the protection of the rights, welfare, and wellbeing of subjects involved in research conducted or supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). OHRP helps ensure this by providing clarification and guidance, developing educational programs and materials, maintaining regulatory oversight, and providing advice on ethical and regulatory issues in biomedical and social-behavioral research.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)