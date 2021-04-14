Sacramento VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate to the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions to Sacramento VA Medical Center
From the Bay Area and U.S. 50 eastbound
Take Interstate 80 toward Sacramento. Approaching Sacramento, take U.S. 50/I-80 Capitol City Freeway toward South Lake Tahoe and continue for approximately 2 miles. Take US-50 toward Placerville and South Lake Tahoe and continue for approximately 10 miles. Take the Mather Field/Rancho Cordova exit and turn right on Mather Field Road.
At Rockingham/Old Placerville Road, the road divides and the left lanes become International Drive. Stay in the right hand lane to continue on Mather Field Road. Turn left on Peter A. McCuen Boulevard. Turn left on Blaisdell Boulevard.
From U.S. 50 westbound
Take U.S. 50 toward Sacramento. Take the Mather Field Road exit. Turn left on Mather Field Road and continue as indicated above.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Sacramento VA Medical Center
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655
Coordinates: 38°34'20.86"N 121°17'47.40"W
Directions to Martinez VA Medical Center
From state Route 4 west
Take the Pine Street/Center Avenue exit. Turn left over the freeway and turn left again at the second light onto Muir Road. Continue on Muir Road for approximately 1/2 mile. The CREC is located on the right.
From state Route 4 east
Take the Pine Street/Center Avenue exit. Turn right and take an immediate left at the first light onto Muir Road. Continue on Muir Road for approximately 1/2 mile.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Sacramento VA Medical Center
150 Muir Road
Martinez, CA 94553-4668
Coordinates: 37°59'42.86"N 122°6'55.03"W
Interactive campus map for Sacramento VA Medical Center
The Sacramento VA Medical Center has an online interactive campus and floor map . This interactive map presents the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format.