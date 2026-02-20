Dr. Dana Nanigian is a board-certified Urologic Surgeon with over 17 years of experience within the VA health system, currently serving as Chief of Staff at the VA Northern California Health Care System since December 2025. She is also a Health Sciences Clinical Professor in the Department of Urology at UC Davis School of Medicine, where she has been teaching since 2008. Her previous roles include Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Surgery and Urology Section Chief at the same VA facility. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Anthropology from UCLA in 1997 and earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from UC Davis School of Medicine in 2002. Dr. Nanigian completed her surgical and urology residencies at UC Davis and further enhanced her leadership skills through the VA Leadership Development Program and VA New Executive Training. Dr. Nanigian is also dedicated to education and mentorship, regularly lecturing on various urology topics and guiding medical students, residents, and service chiefs. Her clinical expertise in genitourinary prosthetics and proven leadership in optimizing clinical operations underscore her commitment to enhancing patient care and outcomes.