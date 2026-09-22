Dr. Kate Schopmeyer PT, DPT, CSCS, CPE
Clinician, educator, and program coordinator
VA Northern California health care
Dr. Schopmeyer is a clinician, educator, and program coordinator specializing in interdisciplinary pain rehabilitation.
She is actively driving practice changes for pain care via national and regional committees and workgroups, both within the VHA and the non-VA health care community. Her primary goals in clinical work are to foster active patient engagement through education, train behaviors that promote self-management, and teach people how to re-engage in life while living with persistent pain. She believes pain care is a “team sport,” that knowledge is power and that movement is the best medicine.