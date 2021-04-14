Timothy Graham

Mr. Graham previously served as the Acting Associate Director at the VA Central California Health Care System from November 2015 until May 2016. Mr. Graham comes to VA Northern California from VA’s Central Office in Washington, D.C. where he served as Director of the Veterans Health Administration Freedom of Information Act Office since 2008. Previously, Mr. Graham served as a Privacy Specialist in the VHA Privacy Office and as the Assistant Compliance Officer and Privacy Officer at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center. Mr. Graham began his VA career in 2003 as a Presidential Management Fellow where he served as a Special Assistant to the Director of the Philadelphia VA Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania until his graduation from the program in 2005. Mr. Graham holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Tulsa, in addition to a Master of Laws in Health Law from Widener University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Eastern Kentucky University. Mr. Graham is a 2010 graduate of Leadership VA and a 2012 graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Institute.