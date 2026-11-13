The Giving Tree: VA HUD-VASH Children's Holiday Toy Drive
A little gift can make a big difference! Help bring holiday joy to children and families served by the VA HUD-VASH Program through The Giving Tree Children's Toy Drive.
Beginning November 20, 2026, VA Northern California Health Care System employees and community members can participate by sponsoring a child and providing a holiday gift. Each ornament on the Giving Tree represents a child in the program. Select an ornament to learn about the child you're sponsoring and use the accompanying gift identification tag to ensure your gift reaches the right recipient.
How to Participate
1. Choose an Ornament
Select an ornament from The Giving Tree. Each ornament represents one child and includes their age and gender to help guide your gift selection.
2. Purchase a Gift
Purchase a new, age-appropriate gift that the child will enjoy. Please note that cash, checks, and gift cards cannot be accepted.
3. Wrap Your Gift
Securely wrap your gift before returning it to the clinic.
4. Attach the Gift Tag
Use the unique gift identification tag from your ornament to complete the gift tag below. Attach it securely to your wrapped gift so it can be matched with the correct child.
5. Return Your Gift
Bring your wrapped, labeled gift to the Information/Welcome Desk at one of the participating locations by December 14, 2026.
Participating Giving Tree Locations
Visit one of the locations below to participate in The Giving Tree Children's Toy Drive. Gifts may be dropped off Monday through Friday during the listed hours.
Martinez VA Medical Center
150 Muir Road
Martinez, CA 94553
Gift Drop-Off Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Sacramento VA Medical Center
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655
Gift Drop-Off Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Modesto VA Clinic
1225 Oakdale Road
Modesto, CA 95355
Gift Drop-Off Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic
6505 South Manthey Road
French Camp, CA 95231
Gift Drop-Off Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Chico VA Clinic
1601 Concord Avenue
Chico, CA 95928
Gift Drop-Off Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Important Reminders
- Each ornament represents one child.
- You may sponsor more than one child! Simply take one flyer for each ornament so you have a gift identification tag for every gift.
- Taking an ornament is a commitment to purchase and return a gift for that child.
- Gifts must be new, wrapped, and labeled with the correct gift identification tag.
- Cash, checks, and gift cards cannot be accepted.
- All gifts must be returned by Monday, December 14, 2026.
Questions?
For questions about The Giving Tree Children's Toy Drive, contact:
Hannah Simkins
Kristen Yahn
Thank you for helping make the holidays brighter for children and families served by the VA HUD-VASH Program!