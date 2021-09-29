VA NorCal offering COVID-19 booster shots

On Sept. 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified and recommended several groups of people who should get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Individuals who should get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago People 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago

get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose: Individuals who may opt to get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks, including:

People 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago People 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago

We will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines to all Veterans, spouses, caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act and VA employees.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized as a booster shot. FDA and CDC continue to review data to determine whether and when a booster might be recommended for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines.

How do I schedule my COVID Vaccine Booster?

You can request an appointment at your nearest VA facility for your booster shot whether you received your initial series at VA or outside of VA. Please note that there must be a minimum interval of six months between the second dose of your initial series and your booster dose. Please make sure to bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card! This is particularly important if your initial series was given outside of VA. To ensure you can receive a booster dose as quickly as possible and sufficient supply is available, we highly recommend scheduling an appointment. Walk-in visits are welcome while supplies last.

By Appointment: Call 1-800-382-8387 , option 8. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding federal holidays, Monday through Friday. Veterans enrolled in VA health care can also request an appointment by

sending a Secure Message to "COVID VACCINE SCHEDULING – NCHCS" in My HealtheVet.

Who can get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at VA?

A third dose of COVID-19 Vaccine is available to patients who received both doses of either the Pfizer OR Moderna vaccine and have an immunocompromised medical condition. Individuals should contact their care team if they have any questions.

What if I receive my booster shot or third dose outside of VA?

If a Veteran decides to receive their booster shot or third dose outside of VA, they are encouraged to share this information with their VA care team.

We also continue to encourage all Veterans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible if they have not done so already. We offer first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations at all VA NorCal locations. For more info, visit https://www.va.gov/northern-california-health-care/programs/covid-19-vaccines/.

Veterans should check-in for scheduled appointments from the safety of their vehicle by sending the word "here" to 53079. This will notify your care team that you are at the facility waiting to be called into your appointment. You must use a mobile phone that is on file in your electronic health record.