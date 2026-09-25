VA Northern California Health Care System Puts Emergency Readiness to the Test

Veterans who rely on the Sacramento VA Medical Center can take comfort in knowing that behind the scenes, our team is constantly preparing for the unexpected. On September 24, 2026, staff at the Mather Emergency Department completed a comprehensive emergency preparedness exercise, testing our ability to respond to a simulated chemical mass casualty incident — and the results reflect the dedication and skill of our healthcare team.

Preparing for the Unexpected

The exercise simulated a scenario in which a multi-vehicle collision involving a hazardous material tanker truck led to a chemical exposure incident in the community, with multiple patients arriving at the Emergency Department seeking care. Staff practiced activating our emergency command structure, safely decontaminating patients, delivering coordinated clinical care, and communicating across departments — all while our normal patient care operations continued without interruption.

"Exercises like this one are how we make sure that when a real emergency happens, our team isn't figuring it out for the first time," said Joseph Johnson, Exercise Director. "Every drill we run makes us sharper and more ready to protect our Veterans and our community."

A Strong Regional Partnership

This exercise also highlighted the strong, collaborative relationship between VA Northern California Health Care System and the Sacramento County EMS Agency. As part of the drill, the County EMS Agency used its real-time regional alert notification system to send a live emergency notification directly to our Emergency Department — the same system used to alert hospitals across the county during an actual emergency.

This partnership allowed our team to test their ability to receive and respond immediately to a real-time emergency alert, just as they would during an actual community incident. It's a great example of how close coordination between VA Northern California Health Care System and our county emergency response partners helps ensure Veterans and the broader community are protected, no matter where an emergency occurs.

A Successful Exercise

The exercise was completed safely, with no impact to real patient care and no injuries to any participant — a testament to the careful planning and coordination behind every emergency preparedness activity at our facility.

Staff across multiple departments — nursing, pharmacy, emergency medicine, VA Police, and facilities — came together to demonstrate coordinated teamwork under pressure, reinforcing that emergency readiness is truly a team effort that spans the entire hospital.

Building on Strength

Exercises like this one are designed to do more than confirm what's working — they help our team identify opportunities to get even better. Following this drill, our team identified specific areas for continued training investment, including expanded emergency command training for nursing leadership, faster emergency notification processes, and increased participation in hospital emergency response training programs.

This is exactly how a strong emergency preparedness program is supposed to work: testing real capabilities in a safe environment, learning from every exercise, and continuously strengthening our ability to respond when it matters most.

A Commitment to Our Community

Emergency preparedness exercises like this one reflect VA Northern California Health Care System's ongoing commitment to Veteran safety and community readiness. By regularly testing and refining our emergency response capabilities, we ensure that our team is ready to respond effectively — whether the incident is large or small — so that the Veterans and community members who depend on us can count on us when it matters most.

We thank all staff, volunteers, and community partners who contributed to the success of this exercise, and we remain committed to the continuous training and preparation that keeps our facility, our Veterans, and our community safe.