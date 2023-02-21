Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program

The program's comprehensive curriculum will follow all Learning Domains set forth by the most recent version of the ABPTRFE Description of Residency Practice (DRP) in Geriatrics. Educational methods will be broad to ensure the participants are advancing their level of mastery, and meeting all defined competencies in the ABPTS Description of Specialty Practice (DSP).

Curriculum Design will follow a structured, systematic process that ensures content validity following the ABPTRFE DRP in Geriatrics. Clinical experiences will occur in the four critical practice areas: Acute, Outpatient, Home Health and Skilled Nursing care. The curriculum of the program ensures consistency between clinical and didactic components. We designed the curriculum to meet ABPTRFE Quality Standards, which includes residency program clinical hours of at least 1,500. The residency program provides 300 educational hours and 150 hours or more of 1:1 mentoring. A live patient practical examination is required. Approximately 75-80% of onsite resident activity will be dedicated to clinical practice time (patient care).

VANCHCS Geriatrics PT Residency didactic curriculum will include online offerings from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Learning Center, MedBridge, Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Talent Management System and staff presentations. This residency offers remote access for completion of some didactic components off-site.