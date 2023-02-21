Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program
VA Northern California’s developing residency program is designed to offer robust and comprehensive clinical learning across four practice settings. The residency faculty is composed of seasoned and passionate physical therapists, who are highly versed in pre and post-professional education. The range of their specialty areas are broad and well connected to the health care needs of older adults.
The clinical training offered through this program will help the resident prepare for Geriatric Clinical Specialist (GCS) certification from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) once the program is completed.
The VA Northern California Health Care System employs the residents full-time for the year-long program, and applicants must be U.S. citizens. Clinical training consists of managing caseloads involving older adults, weekly mentoring with experienced clinical staff (about 4 hours/week), and a didactic curriculum component (approximately 4-8 hours/week). The clinical training opportunities are spread out over Acute Care, Skilled Inpatient Rehabilitation, Home Health, Outpatient, Health & Wellness, Vestibular Rehab, Brain Injury, Pelvic Health and Chronic Pain clinics. Residents also participate in interdisciplinary patient rounds/clinics, journal clubs, staff in-service presentations, research project participation or exposure, clinical instruction to doctoral students, surgery observation, and special gait analyses experience with UC Davis BRaIN lab staff.
Mission and goals
Mission statement
The mission of VA Northern California Health Care System Geriatric Residency is to provide advanced, evidence-based education to physical therapists in the area of geriatric physical therapy so they will provide specialist-level care to the veterans we serve. The residency curriculum will include best practices, incorporating patient outcome measures to ensure enhanced patient care and client education. The program will promote growth and practice continuous improvement and strategic initiatives in support of the Mission of the VA.
Goals
- The VANCHCS Geriatric Residency will provide excellent mentoring and resources in support of the residents.
- The VANCHCS Residency will provide an up to date, evidence-based curriculum to the residents.
- VANCHCS Residency Program will achieve and maintain full accreditation status with ABPTRFE.
- VANCHCS Residency Program's key components of the residency are sustainable.
- The Residency Program will support the mission and core values of the VANCHCS, to improve the quality of care to geriatric veterans served by advanced geriatric practitioners.
- The VANCHCS residency program will prepare the resident to effectively communicate with patients/clients, referral sources, clinical faculty, administration, physicians, and other members of the health care team.
Curriculum
The program's comprehensive curriculum will follow all Learning Domains set forth by the most recent version of the ABPTRFE Description of Residency Practice (DRP) in Geriatrics. Educational methods will be broad to ensure the participants are advancing their level of mastery, and meeting all defined competencies in the ABPTS Description of Specialty Practice (DSP).
Curriculum Design will follow a structured, systematic process that ensures content validity following the ABPTRFE DRP in Geriatrics. Clinical experiences will occur in the four critical practice areas: Acute, Outpatient, Home Health and Skilled Nursing care. The curriculum of the program ensures consistency between clinical and didactic components. We designed the curriculum to meet ABPTRFE Quality Standards, which includes residency program clinical hours of at least 1,500. The residency program provides 300 educational hours and 150 hours or more of 1:1 mentoring. A live patient practical examination is required. Approximately 75-80% of onsite resident activity will be dedicated to clinical practice time (patient care).
VANCHCS Geriatrics PT Residency didactic curriculum will include online offerings from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Learning Center, MedBridge, Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Talent Management System and staff presentations. This residency offers remote access for completion of some didactic components off-site.
How to apply
Admission requirements
- U.S. citizen
- Applicant must have a degree from CAPTE accredited program
- Successful/satisfactorily completed National Physical Therapy Examination
- Applicant must obtain PT license prior to beginning the program (may be obtained from any state)
Application procedures
To view our program profile, please visit the ABPTRFE website. If you have met or will meet requirements prior to residency start date you may apply using the APTA Residency/Fellowship Physical Therapist Centralized Application Services (RF-PTCAS). All applicants must participate in an interview process and submit all required paperwork if selected.
Point-of-contact: neil.gregor@va.gov
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
When will this residency program begin?
The VANCHCS Geriatrics Physical Therapy Residency Program begins July, 2024.
How many residents do you accept?
This residency program accepts one resident each academic year.
How long is this program?
This is a one-year, temporary appointment.
What will my schedule look like?
Residents at this facility will have six to 10 hours each week devoted to didactic curriculum time and one-on-one mentoring. The remaining 40 hours are set aside for clinical patient care obligations. Time outside of regular hours is expected for didactic components and presentation preparations. The resident's tour of duty is 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, although this schedule may change based on mentors' schedules and patient care needs. Weekend and holiday work may be required.
What does mentoring entail?
Mentoring is a professional relationship where a more experienced mentor guides a less experienced mentee to promote professional growth in a clinical setting. It is different from providing clinical instruction to the entry-level Physical Therapy student. It is pre-planned to meet specific educational objectives and facilitate the development of advanced professional behaviors, clinical decision making, proficiency in communications, and consultation skills.” (APTA 2012). Our program has a minimum of 150 hours of 1:1 mentoring.
Will I receive a stipend/salary?
Yes. The stipend is determined annually by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations. The salary for 2023 is $64,009.
Will I be eligible for benefits?
Yes. Benefits include health insurance and options for vision and dental insurance. Residents receive ongoing accrual of 4 hours of paid annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave per biweekly pay period. Residents also receive 11 paid federal holidays per year.
Will I have an opportunity to attend a professional meeting or continuing education courses?
Geriatrics PT Residents are encouraged to attend combined Sections (CSM) and/or credentialling course series; Certified Exercise Expert for Aging Adults (CEEAA). Funding from VA Northern CA may be available, however is not guaranteed. Medbridge and other online educational courses will be provided.
Will I be eligible for a job at the VA upon graduation from the residency?
Residents in good standing will be encouraged to apply for job vacancies within the VA system, but a job is not guaranteed. We will help support residents during the Spring as they search and apply for potential post-graduation employment opportunities.
Faculty
Dr. Neil Gregor, PT, DPT, GCS, CEEAA
Exercise and wellness program, Gerofit director
Dr. Angela Brigham, PT, DPT
Site Coordinator of Clinical Education
Dr. James A. Patrizi, PT, DPT, CWS, FACCWS
APTA certified clinical instructor
Dr. David Crivello, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS
Exercise and wellness program, Gerofit co-director
Dr. Maggie Limmer, PT, DPT, OCS
Instructor
Dr. Carolyn Patten, PhD, PT, FAPTA
Instructor
Dr. Kate Schopmeyer PT, DPT, CSCS, CPE
VISN 21 Sierra Pacific Network