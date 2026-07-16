Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (NPR)

Program Description

The VA Northern California Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (the Residency) is a 12-month post-graduate program. The Residency provides clinical and academic experience to transition the new graduate Nurse Practitioner (NP) into the role of independent practitioner within two tracks, Primary Care (PC) and Mental Health (MH).

The Residency operates out of the primary medical center located in Mather, CA (Sacramento). Up to four (4) residents may be accepted each year within the MH track and three (3) within the PC track.