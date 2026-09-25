Pharmacy Residency Program Information

About the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

The PGY1 pharmacy residency offers a flexible program with concentrated clinical, teaching, and administrative experiences. Preceptors are well experienced and offer each resident individualized training, tailored to the specific needs of each resident. While offering a well-rounded PGY1 experience, the VA Northern California specifically offers very strong experiences in ambulatory care. The residency includes clinical rotations/experiences in acute care/internal medicine, ambulatory care, outpatient pharmacy operations and pharmacy administration, which includes quality and drug information components. Electives in areas of interest include anticoagulation clinic, applied pharmacoeconomics and formulary management, cardiology, emergency department, home based primary care (HBPC), inpatient pharmacy operations, mental health, neurology, pain management, infectious disease/antimicrobial stewardship, and transitions of care.

Residents will precept APPE pharmacy students and may participate in an optional VA Pharmacy Clinical Teaching and Precepting Certificate Program. Other longitudinal responsibilities include inpatient operations staffing on a rotational basis and completion of a quality improvement or research project, which is presented at the Western States Conference for Pharmacy Residents, Fellows and Preceptors.

The PGY1 program has four resident positions. All residents are based at the Sacramento VA Medical Center in Mather, CA and the majority of rotations will be complete in the greater Sacramento area. However, residents may choose to complete rotations throughout the entire health care system during which remote/virtual precepting modalities will be utilized, but on-site precepting will also remain available.

VANCHCS has four PGY1 positions available:

Sacramento - NMS Code 208121