Pharmacy Residency Program Information

About the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

The PGY1 pharmacy residency offers a flexible program with concentrated clinical, teaching, and administrative experiences. Preceptors are well experienced and offer each resident individualized training, tailored to the needs of the resident. While offering a well-rounded PGY1 experience, the VA Northern California specifically offers very strong experiences in ambulatory care. Required clinical rotations include Acute Care (Internal Medicine) and two blocks of Ambulatory Care. The ambulatory care rotation may include experiences in anticoagulation, pulmonary, neurology, or primary care (hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, smoking cessation). The resident will also gain experience in other required learning experiences such as pharmacy administration, drug information, and outpatient pharmacy operations. Elective rotations are available in academic detailing, applied pharmacoeconomics, cardiology, emergency department, Home Based Primary Care (HBPC), inpatient pharmacy operations, outpatient mental health, and infectious diseases. Residents may mentor or precept APPE pharmacy students. Other responsibilities include completion of a quality improvement or research project which is presented at the Western States Conference for Pharmacy Residents, Fellows, and Preceptors.

The PGY1 program has four resident positions. All residents complete the same required rotations. Although residents are based at either the Sacramento or Martinez campus, residents should expect to complete rotations throughout the health system. Applicants must apply using the NMS code listed below for their location of interest.

VANCHCS has four PGY1 positions available:

Martinez (2 Positions)

Two PGY1 Pharmacy Residents (NMS Code 208113)

Sacramento (2 Positions)