Pharmacy Residency Program Information
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) provides residents with the opportunity to practice in innovative and progressive pharmacy services. Our long-standing Post-Graduate Year One (PGY1) pharmacy residency program blends aspects of clinical pharmacy services, teaching, administration, research, pharmacoeconomics, and operations. The VANCHCS also offers a PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency. Learn more about our PGY2 program. Both the PGY1 and PGY2 residency programs are ASHP accredited.
About the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The PGY1 pharmacy residency offers a flexible program with concentrated clinical, teaching, and administrative experiences. Preceptors are well experienced and offer each resident individualized training, tailored to the needs of the resident. While offering a well-rounded PGY1 experience, the VA Northern California specifically offers very strong experiences in ambulatory care. Required clinical rotations include Acute Care (Internal Medicine) and two blocks of Ambulatory Care. The ambulatory care rotation may include experiences in anticoagulation, pulmonary, neurology, or primary care (hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, smoking cessation). The resident will also gain experience in other required learning experiences such as pharmacy administration, drug information, and outpatient pharmacy operations. Elective rotations are available in academic detailing, applied pharmacoeconomics, cardiology, emergency department, Home Based Primary Care (HBPC), inpatient pharmacy operations, outpatient mental health, and infectious diseases. Residents may mentor or precept APPE pharmacy students. Other responsibilities include completion of a quality improvement or research project which is presented at the Western States Conference for Pharmacy Residents, Fellows, and Preceptors.
The PGY1 program has four resident positions. All residents complete the same required rotations. Although residents are based at either the Sacramento or Martinez campus, residents should expect to complete rotations throughout the health system. Applicants must apply using the NMS code listed below for their location of interest.
VANCHCS has four PGY1 positions available:
Martinez (2 Positions)
- Two PGY1 Pharmacy Residents (NMS Code 208113)
Sacramento (2 Positions)
- Two PGY1 Pharmacy Residents (NMS Code 208121)
Application Deadline:
The application period has closed for the 2021-2022 Residency Year.
The PGY1 application deadline for the 2022-2023 Residency Year will be announced in late 2021.
Required Supplemental Information to be submitted through PhORCAS:
Contact Information for the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program:
Richard Martinez Pharm.D.
PGY1 Residency Program Director
VA Northern California health care
Email: richard.martinez2@va.gov