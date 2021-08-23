Pharmacy Residency Program PGY2

The PGY2 application deadline for the 2021-2022 Residency Year is January 8, 2021.

PGY2 applicants will be notified of their interview status no later than January 22, 2021.

Required Supplemental Information to be submitted through PhORCAS:

Required Supplemental Information to be submitted through PhORCAS:

VA Form 10-2850D

Copy of current active pharmacist license