Psychology Training
VA is the largest provider of training in Psychology in the nation with internships at 106 locations and 260 fellowship positions funded each year.
Eligibility requirements for all programs
There are several important eligibility requirements for participating in Psychology Training in the VA. Applicants are strongly encouraged to review the document linked here prior to applying. The document provides specific information regarding eligibility requirements and information regarding the process of being appointed to a VA position following the selection process.