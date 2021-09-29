Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the Marion VA Medical Center and Fort Wayne VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 800-360-8387, ext. 73116.

Nondenominational Chapel

Marion VA Medical Center

First floor

Map of Marion campus

Phone: 800-360-8387, ext. 73116

Hours: Coming soon!

Fort Wayne Medical Center

First floor

Map of Fort Wayne campus

Phone: 800-360-8387, ext. 73116

Hours: Coming soon!

Services