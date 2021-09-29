Chaplain services
VA Northern Indiana's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the Marion VA Medical Center and Fort Wayne VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 800-360-8387, ext. 73116.
Nondenominational Chapel
Marion VA Medical Center
First floor
Map of Marion campus
Phone: 800-360-8387, ext. 73116
Hours: Coming soon!
Fort Wayne Medical Center
First floor
Map of Fort Wayne campus
Phone: 800-360-8387, ext. 73116
Hours: Coming soon!
Services
- Coming soon!