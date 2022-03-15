 Skip to Content

Veteran Job Fair

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System Job Fair for Veterans and their families.

VA Northern Indiana Veteran Job Fair

When
Thursday, May 12, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
Where

123 Sutter Way

Marion , IN

Cost
Free

VA Northern Indiana will host a Veteran Job Fair for Veterans and their families. Veterans Families, National Guard members & Retiree's are invited to attend.

The job fair will feature:

  • Over 70+ Employers
  • Indiana Job Leads
  • Networking Opportunities
  • Educational Benefits
  • Vocational Rehabilitation
  • VA Programs & Services

Come prepared with resumes and dressed for success!

