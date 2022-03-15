Veteran Job Fair
VA Northern Indiana Veteran Job Fair
- When
-
Thursday, May 12, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
123 Sutter Way
Marion , IN
- Cost
- Free
VA Northern Indiana will host a Veteran Job Fair for Veterans and their families. Veterans Families, National Guard members & Retiree's are invited to attend.
The job fair will feature:
- Over 70+ Employers
- Indiana Job Leads
- Networking Opportunities
- Educational Benefits
- Vocational Rehabilitation
- VA Programs & Services
Come prepared with resumes and dressed for success!
