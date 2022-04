Women Veterans Health Mixer Resource Fair.

Women Veterans are invited to join us at the David Hefner Pavilion for the Women Veterans Health Mixer and Resource Fair. Veterans are invited to socialize and enjoy refreshments with VA staff to learn about the Women Veterans Health Program.

Event Activities:

Raffle Baskets

Live music

Health Resource Booths

Enrollment Opportunities

Refreshments served

Free Canvas Painting with Kanvas Kreations (RSVP Required)

We have a limit number of free canvas painting . Veterans interested in the canvas session need to RSVP at 260-426-5431 ext. 72969