Veteran Town Hall Meeting

Veteran

When: Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: VFW Post 1152 920 North Washington Street Kokomo , IN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host a Veterans Town Hall at VFW Post 1152 in Kokomo.

Staff from the Indianapolis Regional Office will be available to assist and answer questions about disability benefits.

Additional information on Veterans Readiness and Employment Program, which helps qualified Veterans prepare for, find and maintain suitable employment, as well as Veterans or fiduciaries involved in VA’s Fiduciary Program, which provides oversight of VA funds for Veterans who are unable to manage their financial affairs due to an injury, disease or age, will also be available.

PACT ACT

Representatives will be onsite to answer your questions about Eligibility & Enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screening, Veterans Benefits Administration, Information on Filing Claims, and more.