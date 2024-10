Veteran, parade, Marion Indiana

When: Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Outside parking lot of building 172 1700 East 38th Street Marion, IN Cost: Free





VA Northern Indiana will host a Veterans Parade to honor Veterans at our Marion campus on November 1 starting at 1:00 p.m. This event is open to the public so please join us to show your support!

For more information, please contact our CDCE office at 765-677-3114.

