Veteran Legal Clinic: Equal Access To Justice

NO COST, NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED

Legal Clinic offered in partnership with Indiana Legal Services/Military Assistance Project (MAP) to eligible low income Hoosier Veterans, service members, and their families in non-criminal cases.

Walk-in to address your civil legal matter such as:

Driver’s License Restoration

Veteran Eviction Avoidance

Criminal Record Expungement

Military Discharge Upgrades

Child support and family law

VA overpayments

Unable to attend the Legal Clinic in person?

1-844-243-8570

Mon-Thurs, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Identify yourself as a Veteran

ILS online intake: www.indianalegalservices.org

Click on “apply for help”

VA assumes no responsibility for the professional ability or integrity of the organizations whose names appear on this list. This referral does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by VA.