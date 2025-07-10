VA Sign-In Changes help for Veterans

VA Northern Indiana’s MyHealtheVet staff will be on-site at our VA clinic locations to assist and inform Veterans of the changes in updating information to the va.gov sign-in through Login.gov or ID Me.



It is not a class, but provides assistance with the new sign in. Assistance will be provided on a first come first served basis. Veterans will need a smart device that can connect to data or wifi, access to their email, a valid Driver’s License or State ID, Social Security card, and/or insurance card, W-2, or valid passport.



For questions, please contact:

Abby Ehmer, MHV Coordinator,

1-800-360-8387, ext. 75269 or 765-251-4952



Robin Chapman, MHV PSA

Marion campus, 1-800-360-8387, ext. 74093



Jerry Lapsley, MHV PSA,

Fort Wayne campus, 260-299-8759