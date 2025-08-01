Veteran Legal Clinic
When:
No event data
Where:
Auditorium
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Cost:
Free
NO COST, NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED
Legal Clinic offered in partnership with Indiana Legal Services/Military Assistance Project (MAP) to eligible low income Hoosier Veterans, service members, and their families in non-criminal cases.
- Walk-in to address your civil legal matter such as:
- Driver’s License Restoration
- Veteran Eviction Avoidance
- Criminal Record Expungement
- Military Discharge Upgrades
- Child support and family law
- VA overpayments
Unable to attend the Legal Clinic in person?
- ILS phone intake: 1-844-243-8570
- Mon-Thurs, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Identify yourself as a Veteran
- ILS online intake: www.indianalegalservices.org
VA assumes no responsibility for the professional ability or integrity of the organizations whose names appear on this list. This referral does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by VA.