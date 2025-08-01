Skip to Content

Veteran Legal Clinic

When:

No event data

Where:

Auditorium

2121 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne, IN

Cost:

Free

NO COST, NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED

Legal Clinic offered in partnership with Indiana Legal Services/Military Assistance Project (MAP) to eligible low income Hoosier Veterans, service members, and their families in non-criminal cases.

  • Walk-in to address your civil legal matter such as:
  • Driver’s License Restoration
  • Veteran Eviction Avoidance
  • Criminal Record Expungement
  • Military Discharge Upgrades
  • Child support and family law
  • VA overpayments

Unable to attend the Legal Clinic in person?

VA assumes no responsibility for the professional ability or integrity of the organizations whose names appear on this list. This referral does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by VA.

Other VA events

Last updated: 