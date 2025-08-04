VA Holding Women Veteran In-Person Town Hall

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is hosting two in-person town halls for women Veterans and caregivers. This is an opportunity for women Veterans to learn more about how the VA is continually working to improve their health care services while providing an opportunity for them to ask questions and share feedback about VA Northern Indiana Health Care services.

5 p.m., Aug. 14

Jackie Walorski VA Clinic Conference Room

1540 Trinity Place

Mishawaka, Ind.

5 p.m., Aug. 25

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center Auditorium

2121 Lake Avenue

Contact

269-426-5431 Ext. 62969