VA Holding Women Veteran In-Person Town Hall
When:
Where:
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Cost:
Free
The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is hosting two in-person town halls for women Veterans and caregivers. This is an opportunity for women Veterans to learn more about how the VA is continually working to improve their health care services while providing an opportunity for them to ask questions and share feedback about VA Northern Indiana Health Care services.
5 p.m., Aug. 14
Jackie Walorski VA Clinic Conference Room
1540 Trinity Place
Mishawaka, Ind.
5 p.m., Aug. 25
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center Auditorium
2121 Lake Avenue
Contact
269-426-5431 Ext. 62969