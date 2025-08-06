Birthday Celebration at Jackie Walorski VA Clinic

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System and the Walorski Family Foundation, Inc. are co-hosting the 2nd Annual Jackie Walorski Birthday Celebration honoring the memory of former congresswoman and her dedication to the Veteran community 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, 1540 Trinity Place, Mishawaka, Ind. The foundation is hosting a Bless A Vet Day event directly following the celebration, distributing community donations to Veterans. Members of the Veteran community are invited to attend both.

For more information, please contact: Pat Mastagh, The Walorski Family Foundation, Inc. at 574-274-0353 or VANIHCS Public Affairs Officer Scott Leas at 260-426-5431 ext. 61520.