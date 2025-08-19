VA Caregiver Support Provider Summit

The mission of the Caregiver Support Program (CSP) is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services. We invite you to join our Caregiver Summit to enhance collaboration in sharing ideas to further support caregivers of Veterans.

Topics include:

Guide Program

» 8:40 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. Pathways

» 9:15 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Palliative Care

» 9:50 a.m. - 10:25 a.m. Military and Veteran Caregiver Network

» 10:25 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. NAMI

» 11:00 a.m. - 11:35 a.m. Questions/Survey

Meeting ID: 2825 554 1123

Passcode: CFeXsSN2$33

Join by phone:

1-404-397-1596 or 1-833-558-0712

For questions, please contact:

Melody Sandifer, PGCSS coordinator

800-360-838, ext. 74443



Kimberly Farouki, PGCSS social worker

800-360-838, ext. 73048