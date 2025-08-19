VA Caregiver Support Provider Summit
When:
Where:
Cost:
Free
The mission of the Caregiver Support Program (CSP) is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services. We invite you to join our Caregiver Summit to enhance collaboration in sharing ideas to further support caregivers of Veterans.
Topics include:
- Guide Program
» 8:40 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
- Pathways
» 9:15 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.
- Palliative Care
» 9:50 a.m. - 10:25 a.m.
- Military and Veteran Caregiver Network
» 10:25 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- NAMI
» 11:00 a.m. - 11:35 a.m.
Questions/Survey
» 11:35 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Meeting ID: 2825 554 1123
Passcode: CFeXsSN2$33
Join by phone:
1-404-397-1596 or 1-833-558-0712
For questions, please contact:
Melody Sandifer, PGCSS coordinator
800-360-838, ext. 74443
Kimberly Farouki, PGCSS social worker
800-360-838, ext. 73048