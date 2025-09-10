Skip to Content

Join the Suicide Prevention Program to Decorate Coffee Sleeves

When:

No event data

Where:

1700 East 38th Street

Marion, IN

Cost:

Free

The team in the Suicide Prevention Program invites you to come decorate a 988 coffee sleeve with hopeful messages and images. Let a struggling veteran know you care! The coffee sleeves will be distributed to veteran coffee clubs and other veteran-centered organizations throughout the community.

If you have questions or want to get your unit involved, contact Suicide Prevention staff:

  • Amanda Skulicz, Marion campus, 765-506-4677
  • Rachael Dettling, Fort Wayne campus, 765-506-4677

 

Location information:
Date: Sept. 15
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Marion Campus Atrium 

Date: Sept. 23
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Fort Wayne Annex Room 202

Other VA events

Last updated: 