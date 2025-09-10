Join the Suicide Prevention Program to Decorate Coffee Sleeves

The team in the Suicide Prevention Program invites you to come decorate a 988 coffee sleeve with hopeful messages and images. Let a struggling veteran know you care! The coffee sleeves will be distributed to veteran coffee clubs and other veteran-centered organizations throughout the community.

If you have questions or want to get your unit involved, contact Suicide Prevention staff:

Amanda Skulicz, Marion campus, 765-506-4677

Rachael Dettling, Fort Wayne campus, 765-506-4677

Location information:

Date: Sept. 15

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Marion Campus Atrium

Date: Sept. 23

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Fort Wayne Annex Room 202