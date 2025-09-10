Join the Suicide Prevention Program to Decorate Coffee Sleeves
When:
Where:
1700 East 38th Street
Marion, IN
Cost:
Free
The team in the Suicide Prevention Program invites you to come decorate a 988 coffee sleeve with hopeful messages and images. Let a struggling veteran know you care! The coffee sleeves will be distributed to veteran coffee clubs and other veteran-centered organizations throughout the community.
If you have questions or want to get your unit involved, contact Suicide Prevention staff:
- Amanda Skulicz, Marion campus, 765-506-4677
- Rachael Dettling, Fort Wayne campus, 765-506-4677
Location information:
Date: Sept. 15
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Marion Campus Atrium
Date: Sept. 23
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Fort Wayne Annex Room 202