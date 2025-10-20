Women Veterans MST Resource Fair

VA Northern Indiana invites Women Veterans to attend a Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Resource Fair to to learn more about VA resources for MST survivors.



Anyone can experience MST, regardless of age, sex, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic background, or branch of service. Like other types of trauma, MST can negatively affect a person’s mental and physical health, even many years later.



Help is available if you’re having any difficulties related to MST, VA is here to support you in whatever way will help you best.



For questions, please contact Mary Draper, Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator at 765-674-3321, ext. 75868.