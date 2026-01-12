MyHealtheVet: VA's sign-in changes help for Veterans

VA Northern Indiana’s MyHealtheVet staff will be on-site at our VA clinic locations to assist and inform Veterans of

the changes in updating information to the va.gov sign-in through Login.gov or ID Me. It is not a class, but provides assistance with the new sign in. Assistance will be provided on a first come first served basis. Veterans will need a smart device that can connect to data or wifi, access to their email, a valid Driver’s License or State ID, Social Security card, and/or insurance card, W-2, or valid passport.

For questions, please contact:

Abby Ehmer, MHV Coordinator,

1- or

Robin Chapman, MHV PSA

Marion campus, 1-

Jerry Lapsley, MHV PSA,

Fort Wayne campus,