Advance Care Planning Events
When:
Tue. Apr 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Where:
atrium
2401 West Main Street
Marion, IL
Cost:
Free
What matters most in life and health is different for everyone. The more your health care team knows about what matters most to you, the better you can work together.
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will be hosting events to educate Veterans about advance care planning while empowering them to make their wishes for care known through an Advance Directive and Living Will as well as the designation of a Health Care Power of Attorney.
For questions, call: