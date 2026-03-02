Veteran Job Fair

Fri. May 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Join Us to find your new career during the VA Northern Indiana Job Fair held in the Marion campus Atrium, building 172. Located at 1700 East 38th St., Marion, Ind. 46953.

Veterans and their families can learn about VA benefits and meet with local employers from a variety of industries.

Visit WorkOne and/or VHA Vocational Rehabilitation for FREE employment services prior to the event such as resume development and interview tips.

WorkOne:

Adam Colone,

acolone@dwd.in.gov

VHA Vocational Rehabilitation

Contact the vocational rehab team:

or

VHANINVocRehab@va.gov