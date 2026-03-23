Veteran Benefits Fair
When:
Wed. Mar 25, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Fraternal Order of Eagles
1990 W. North St., 46755
Kendallville, IN
Cost:
Free
Veterans – join the VA for a benefits fair to learn more about health care services, compensation and local community services available to the Veteran community.
Representatives will be on-site to answer questions. Register today via Eventbrite to reserve your timeslot in advance. Space is limited.
Learn about benefits and services you may qualify for:
- Health care benefits
- Service-connected disabilities
- VA compensation
- Educational benefits
- State VA benefits
- Burial benefits
- Homeless support
- Health screening
- Honor Flight