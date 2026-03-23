VA2K 2026 Walk & Roll
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Cost:
Free
The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of hygiene and new/packaged clothing items. VA medical centers around the nation are invited to participate in free, VA2K events which often includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).
Suggested Donated Items:
Personal hygiene products, women’s feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, paper towels, bathroom cleaning supplies, kitchen cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, dish soap, dishwasher soap, bath towels, men’s underwear, women’s underwear, broom and dust pan.
Locations:
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center - gazebo
Marion VA Medical Center - bldg. 172, atrium
Jackie Walorski VA Clinic - front entrance
Hoosier VA Clinic - parking lot
Muncie VA Clinic - front entrance
THIS EVENT WILL BE HELD RAIN OR SHINE.