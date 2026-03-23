VA2K 2026 Walk & Roll

Wed. May 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of hygiene and new/packaged clothing items. VA medical centers around the nation are invited to participate in free, VA2K events which often includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).

Suggested Donated Items:

Personal hygiene products, women’s feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, paper towels, bathroom cleaning supplies, kitchen cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, dish soap, dishwasher soap, bath towels, men’s underwear, women’s underwear, broom and dust pan.

Locations:

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center - gazebo

Marion VA Medical Center - bldg. 172, atrium

Jackie Walorski VA Clinic - front entrance

Hoosier VA Clinic - parking lot

Muncie VA Clinic - front entrance

THIS EVENT WILL BE HELD RAIN OR SHINE.