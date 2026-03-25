Books and Bottoms

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System’s 2026 Shaping My Future class is collecting donations to support the Women’s Health and CDCE Annual Baby Shower. Donations will support Veteran Mothers who have given birth in the last year. Donation bins will be located at the main entrance of all VA Northern Indiana locations. Donations will be collected April 1 - 30. Donation items must be new and unopened:

Diapers sized 1-5

Baby books

Baby wipes



For questions, please contact:

Brett.Crehan@va.gov